Is Kendall Jenner still cold with Kourtney Kardashian?

Indeed, the five sisters do not get along as well as each other. The proof with Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian! The relationship between the model and her big sister is very fragile.

In any case, that’s what Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s friend suggests when she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

As the host asks her to rank the siblings in order of best parent, Kourtney Kardashian takes last place.

First, Kendall Jenner assures us that they “are all good”. But this one would say, “Rob is number one, he’s so good with his daughter.” Then it would be like Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney. ”

A few weeks later, the two sisters concerned were invited to the show “Reverlry With Oliver & Kate Hudson”.

Very quickly, the subject turns around their relationship. Thus, Kate Hudson, the presenter, reconsiders the response of the model. Enough to drive the knife into Kourtney’s wound …

KENDALL JENNER GETS BACK

Indeed, Kate Hudson takes advantage of receiving Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to discuss the subject. So, this one asks why to have classified her big sister in last position.

But you have to believe that the photo model did not think so for a second. “First of all, that’s not what I said. I went to you, because I said to myself: “I’m going to put Rob before us and the others” ”

Then she continues, “I swear to God that Kourtney’s name turned out to be the last. »So the pretty brunette asks her sister not to take offense. In vain !

Very sad, Kourtney Kardashian adds: “Everyone always says something about me. But we have to believe that Kendall Jenner did not want to hurt her at all! Ouch…



