Is Keanu Reeves secretly the father of four secret children?

A few years ago, Keanu Reeves was accused of being the father of four hidden children.

Honest, Keanu Reeves has always claimed that he would never be a father. And yet, a woman named Karen Sala had claimed that the actor was the father of her four children aged 21, 22, 23 and 25. The facts date back to September 2009. At the time, this Canadian had requested that alimony be paid to her: a first of 3 million Canadian dollars per month for herself, retroactive to November 2006 and a second of 150,000 dollars. Canadians per month for his offspring, retroactive to 1988. The case had been taken to court. Denying these allegations outright, the hero of The Matrix had obtained the rejection of this legal action brought against him by this unknown woman.

A month after the start of these charges, Keanu Reeves had resolved to take a DNA test in order to put a definitive end to this bizarre story. The actor had finally won his case since the results had shown that he was absolutely not the father of these four children. "I know for a fact that he is the biological father" had launched Karen Sala during the hearing, insisting that it was the star, without being able to provide concrete proof. Over time, the controversy subsided and the interpreter of John Wick was able to resume the normal course of his life.




