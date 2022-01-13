Is Kanye West competing with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?!

Kanye West and Julia Fox continue to give the paparazzi what they want. The new couple, who just started dating in the new year, was seen on another night, this time in Los Angeles.

On January 12, Kanye and Julia were spotted outside Delilah, a swanky, celebrity-filled restaurant. Madonna was spotted passionately kissing outside the venue after dinner with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather, and others.

Ye’s arm was wrapped around Julia’s body, and when the two of them went upstairs for air, which wasn’t much. Between kisses and touching, they also threw a few hugs.

Things Are Heating Up Between The Duo. “You’ve made progress and now you’re focusing on the big 2022.” According to the source, he offers his best wishes to Kim.

On Tuesday, January 11, Kim and Pete were photographed on a date night. They went to Rite Aid and bought some pizza. Her outfits are “casual best,” she said.

Kim donned black leather leggings, an oversized blue sweater, and heels, while Pete chose white tennis shoes, patterned sweatpants, a graphic tee, a gray zipper hoodie, and a black baseball cap.

Both wore black face masks to show they were aware of the ongoing pandemic.

The couple were caught sneaking out of the back door of the famous restaurant Jon, where they sparked romance rumors for the first time in October. They allegedly ate pizza for under $20 and then went ice cream shopping.

Kim & Pete Keeps a Journal

While walking, they were seen holding hands and embracing at Rite Aid.

The couple was spotted dining in Carbone, New York City, going to a private club with friends, renting a Staten Island movie theater, and most recently taking their first international vacation to the Bahamas.

Many believed the couple was dating as a publicity stunt, but they seem to be getting closer and closer.

Pete and Kim’s children and family members are so close that they “connect”. The 28-year-old is getting closer with her four children and siblings. He’s like a big boy trapped in a grown man’s body.

“Kim and Pete are very compatible right now,” an insider said. They are on the same page and have a simple relationship. They are getting closer and closer to each other and they are a great couple. Kim and Pete are taking their relationship to a whole new level.”

Pete has reportedly grown close to Kim’s family in addition to her children, and that’s a huge “MUST”. If you want to date someone, you should expect to date ALL KARDаshians.

Kris Jenner’s adoration and humble obsession with comedian Kevin Hart has been previously reported. A source close to Kim said, “She is so happy to have him around and Kris has already fallen in love with him.” Pete is a favorite with the whole family and we would love to spend the holidays with him.”

“Kim and Pete have a lot of plans for the future and things are going really well,” the source continued.

In November, Kim’s new boyfriend and mother celebrated her 28th birthday. Kris, Kim, Pete, and Fаlvor Flav in matching pajamas threw a party at mom’s Palm Springs mansion.

Besides winning the hearts of Kim and Kris, the comedian is said to be planning a trip with the famous family. According to the source, Kris “loves” to vacation with him. Kim is also said to have swam with Pete’s mother, Amy, and younger sister, Casey.