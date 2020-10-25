Is Jennifer Lawrence a fake she fell for at the Oscars?

Journalist Anderson Cooper stated that Jennifer Lawrence had faked her controversial fall at the Oscars a few years ago; but the actress was not silent.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed last week how CNN’s Anderson Cooper responded to her allegation that she faked her downfall by walking up the steps to accept her Oscar in 2013.

Lawrence said she was nervous the night she won Best Actress for “Silver Linings Playbook,” but was ready in case she won.

“I had everything in my head,” she told Heather McMahan on the “Absolutely No” podcast that aired Wednesday.

“I was very, very nervous, but I was ready. All the adrenaline wears off and they call me by my name and I’m euphoric and in shock. And then I fell down and erased everything from my mind. My brain went blank. Now I can look back fondly, but for a long time the fall was very noticeable. ”

https://youtu.be/WDU7zLAd2-U

Jennifer Lawrence answered Anderson Cooper

Three days later, she said she heard Anderson Cooper on her show say, “Well, obviously she faked the fall.”

She said her words were “devastating because this humiliation was horrible to me.”

“I’ll tell you what,” she added, “I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know. My friend told me that a vein was coming out of my eyes. … What I said was, ‘Have you ever tried going upstairs in a party dress? So how do you know? ‘”

Lawrence said he gave a “wonderful” apology right away and thinks they are now good friends.

She laughed that he probably told everyone that she was a “psycho”. “On my deathbed, the last thing I’ll say is ‘Anderson Cooper,'” she joked.

After her spectacular fall upon receiving her first Oscar Award, Jennifer has now become one of the most anticipated actresses during the famous awards gala. Whether or not she’s nominated. Do you think Lawrece was right to respond to Anderson for her criticism? At Somagnews we want to know your opinion.



