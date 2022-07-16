Is Jaws 3D Canon? (Everything is complicated)

Jaws 3D is considered superfluous from the saga, but is it canon compared to other films? The original “Jaws” not only became the first summer blockbuster of 1975, but also marked the beginning of Hollywood’s addiction to sequels. The incredible success of Jaws meant that the sequel was almost guaranteed to make a profit, and Jaws 2 turned out to be another significant success. The sequel also suffered due to dirty production, and the producers of the film felt that a parody called “Jaws 3, People 0” would be the perfect ending to the series.

Universal didn’t think so, so despite the fact that Joe Dante was being pursued as a director, and John Hughes was a co-writer of the script, this idea was abandoned. Instead, the studio chose a simple triquel in which a great white shark and its cub get trapped in SeaWorld Orlando and start eating guests. The film also used a short-lived 3D revival, which was also used in the TV series Friday the 13th and Amityville. Despite the creative setting, the film received terrible reviews due to the sluggish pace and poor visual effects, such as the infamous final scene in which a shark breaks glass.

The popularity of the series is evidenced by the fact that Jaws 3D was still a success, so when Universal needed success after the failure of Howard the Duck, Jaws 4 was quickly put into production. Jaws: Revenge really marked the end of the franchise, and critics took it even worse than Jaws 3D. What is remarkable about “Jaws: Revenge” is the fact that the sequel not only does not recognize the events of the previous film, but also directly contradicts them.

Jaws: Revenge Ignores Jaws 3D

Universal’s press releases at the time claimed that Jaws: Revenge was the third entry, and in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, studio head Sid Sheinberg called Jaws 3D “a pretty bad movie.” Both the third and fourth films featured Brody’s boys Michael and Sean. In Jaws 3D, Dennis Quaid played Mike, an underwater engineer in a committed relationship with marine biologist Catherine (Bess Armstrong). His brother Sean also came to visit when another big white attacked the park, as a result of which the latter’s girlfriend Kelly was injured. Move on to Jaws: Revenge, where Spielberg wrote a bit to the director, and Mike (played by Lance Guest) is instead a marine biologist married to a sculptor named Carla, and they have a five-year-old daughter named Thea (Judith Barcy).

Sean also became a deputy police officer in “Friendship”, although he was soon swallowed up by a vengeful shark from the sequel, which gave impetus to the story. Although Jaws: Revenge does not directly deny the events of Jaws 3D, it is clear that no attempt has been made to tie the films together. There is no mention of the attack at SeaWorld or Katherine, although it is possible that Michael’s relationship with the latter caused a career change in marine biology. The chronology of sequels has always been somewhat dubious, so maybe he broke up with Catherine and soon met Carla, but “Jaws: Revenge” essentially ignores “Jaws 3D” (which could be a good reboot of the franchise). In this sense, the latter can be seen as an alternative, non—canonical sequel – although fans can still insert it into the timeline if they want.