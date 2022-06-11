Is Jack Harlow really that bad? Here is our review of his performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival

Despite the bad reviews about “Come Home, the kids miss You,” Jack Harlow pretends to be modest and behaves as if he is not at all vain. Here’s a Showbiz Cheat Sheet review of Harlow’s performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York.

Jack Harlow is the author of the songs “First Class” and “WHATS POPPIN”.

On Spotify, Harlow proves he didn’t peak in high school (and he’s still getting cuter here). His song “First Class” has gained more than 280 million listens as of June 2022, and “Nail Tech” has gained more than 100 million listens.

However, in the music community, Harlow’s album “Come Home The Kids Miss You” was not a very welcome addition to his discography — the 2022 album recently hit the Pitchfork review.

Back in May, Showbiz Cheat Sheet rated Jack Harlow’s album “excellent”, receiving a “mediocre” rating of three stars. The musician still gets some cool points for his collaboration with Lil Nas X, which he may or may not count on, along with his charisma and curly hair.

In addition, casual listeners may know him by comments about a woman in a bathrobe or by his new food at KFC. The rapper was also one of the guest artists in the Friday Governor’s Ball, performing on the Bacardí stage with a DJ.

Jack Harlow performed at the Governors Ball 2022 Music Festival in New York.

When his performance was postponed from 19:30 to 20:00, chants of “we want Jack” were heard around 19:50. The artist finally appeared around 20:10, rapping in a live performance of the songs “Dua Lipa”, “Nail Tech” and “First Class”.

Even before the performance, the songwriter showed clips about his growing up and growing popularity. (The inclusion of Emma Chamberlain’s “Love You” Met Gala interview was a nice touch.)

The artist paused between songs to check the health of his audience, asking fans to drink water. Earlier, the artist joked about his appearance, saying that he looks like a guy named Chase, who sells mushrooms.

However, when it comes to his rap and stage presence, this artist was just fine. Fans in front passed an inflatable ball and rapped with Harlow. Others left after the rapper performed “Industry Baby” without a cameo by Lil Nas X.

Jack Harlow performed an excerpt from “Industry Baby” (without Lil Nas X)

The bottom line is that compared to other artists, he really does the minimum. Harlow didn’t have a backup like Channel Tres. He didn’t switch between guitars, tambourines and keyboards like Eli and AJ.

Obviously, this is just part of the laid—back atmosphere of Harlow, but when the most exciting part of your performance is the effects of smoke and fire, you realize that something is missing. Even his “dressing up” (that is, taking off his jacket) was not impressive. The icing on the cake? He was wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap… at Citi Field.

For devoted fans or even fans of “First Class” and “WHATS POPPIN”, it was an exciting moment worthy of an Instagram Story. For the festival-goers passing by, it was definitely not the most memorable performance.