Is it worth having an electric car in Brazil?

Electric cars are now available to buy in Brazil. Brands such as Renault, Nissan, Chevrolet, BMW and JAC Motors offer vehicles with prices starting at R $ 142,990, being little accessible for many drivers. In addition, the technology is still uncommon in the country, and it can be difficult to find stations compatible with this type of recharge.

On the other hand, the models promise to reduce the emission of polluting gases, emit less noise due to the engine and facilitate the user’s life with intelligent resources. Check below the main positive and negative points of having a smart electric car in Brazil.

Pros:

Less pollution

Perhaps the most important feature of electric cars is the zero emission of gases. For this reason, there are several countries that stimulate production and encourage the purchase of trams so that the population can change cars in order to be concerned with the environment and improve air quality.

This characteristic also ends up exempting electric vehicles from casters in cities, which were initially established due to the emission of gases. Therefore, for those looking for sustainability, an electric car can be a good option.

Long-term savings

If the investment in an electric car may initially be higher when compared to a combustion vehicle, the return on investment can be recovered over time. In addition to not depending on fossil fuels, which are expensive and have some price volatility, electric cars tend to be cheaper to maintain.

The maintenance of an electric car is basically limited to battery and tire life, since electric motors do not have several components that are present in combustion engines. In addition to keeping their drivers away from gas stations, electric cars also often keep mechanics away.

Silent engine

One of the points that most impress those who have ever driven an electric car is the silence on board. In an electric car there are no toothed belt noises, engine vibrations or even exhaustion, making drivers more comfortable and sensitive when driving.

In an electric car the driver can observe much more of the external sounds, since the car is very quiet. This should bring more comfort, in addition to benefiting the environment, inhibiting noise pollution.

Cons:

High Price

The high price is undoubtedly one of the major barriers to the popularization of electric vehicles in Brazil. If an incoming combustion automobile can be purchased for about R $ 35,000, the most affordable electric car starts at R $ 142,000, more than four times more expensive.

In Brazil, the cost of an entry-level electric car may end up becoming very high, making consumers more likely to consider combustion cars instead of entry-level cars.

Low recharge support

The supply or recharge of electric vehicles depends on an appropriate charging base, which needs to be adapted at the user’s home. However, it is also becoming more popular mainly in commercial establishments and in capitals of some Brazilian states. In any case, those who plan to travel or have to travel to different places, may have difficulty finding a place to recharge their car depending on the region.

It is still necessary to consider that, in a conventional socket, the complete recharging of the car battery can take a long time, which will require an extra investment from the car owner to have a quick charging base at home. Before purchasing an electric car, it is very important to observe the supply of charging points in your region, in addition to taking into account the autonomy offered by each model.



