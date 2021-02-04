Is it worth buying a 5G cell phone in Brazil?

The whole world is already used to talking about 3G, 4G and 5G (more recently), considering everything as a synonym for mobile internet. This approach is not entirely wrong, but there is much more behind these numbers and this letter that together represent the telecommunication generation.

To understand how changes from one generation to another can impact our lives, we spoke with Thiago Masuchette, Product Head of Motorola Brazil. The executive also helped us to understand if this transformation of 5G is going to come soon or it will take many years to reach our daily lives.

If you want to check out all the details of this conversation and get deeper into 5G, you can watch the full interview on this link or in the player below.

What changes in the 5G networks we have in Brazil today in relation to future ones?

Contrary to what many people think, Brazil already has the 5G network in place. The difference of the new network that will arrive is the frequency at which it will work. In most operators, what is implemented is the 5G DSS, which reuses the 4G frequencies already licensed, but using 5G devices.

After the government auction of the new frequencies, what will really change is the speed. It will be possible to reach rates higher than 1 Gbps. It is also worth mentioning that, although it has less coverage, this new 5G will also provide lower latency and interference, which is especially important for a number of services.