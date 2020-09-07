Is it true that ARMY committed suicide because of Suga?

Following the death of an ARMY and claims that Suga was the culprit, the reasons for the suicide have come to light.

The reason behind the suicide of Melisa, an ARMY from Turkey has finally been answered. Previously, there was an accusation that one of the BTS members, Suga, was said to be the reason for ending her life. However, it turned out that she had been thinking about committing suicide since last year.

However, shocking news recently came from ARMY Turkey. According to reports, a young woman named Melisa killed her. To discover the motive for the suicide, several ARMYs who understand Turkish helped by translating the tweets that Melisa had written in a post owned by Suga, a member of the famous K-Pop group.

Min Yoongi, better known as Suga or Agust D, uploaded a photo of the night sky on September 5, 2019. In the photo, Melisa replied that her father did not want to kill her at all.

Suga, a confidant for the ARMY

As quoted by KabarLumajang.com, her father often told Melisa that the girl should commit suicide and said that it was the worst thing that ever happened. It was revealed from the tweet that it turned out that she did not commit suicide because of Suga, but because of an internal family problem.

In the tweet, Melisa also said that her father often told her to commit suicide; actually this ARMY just confided in Suga her problem with her father.

“I don’t have to think much I’m afraid Yoongi,” Melisa wrote ending her tweet for Suga’s post.

Melisa also had time to write what would happen if she died that night and her father chased her because he hated her. She wrote if God would protect her in this world and protect her from her father when she went to God.

The account @mes_bts wrote on Sunday, September 6, 2020 that yesterday a Turkish ARMY ended her own life. ARMY is called Melisa and she is only 15 years old.

The owner of the account said that Melisa was abused by her own family and that she was a smart and beautiful girl. Condolences came from ARMY from around the world. Many of them sent Melissa to include a photo that Suga had uploaded.

Melisa was found dead yesterday September 5, exactly one year after she confessed her feelings through Twitter in a post shared by the rapper and producer.



