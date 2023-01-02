If you use TikTok a lot, no doubt you have sent a lot of direct messages to your friends in the app. But is there a way to delete a message after sending it? Here’s what you need to know.

TikTok has consistently established itself as one of the most popular social media apps, becoming a hub for all kinds of viral content on the internet.

The app pays great attention to the community, and besides being able to post duets and stitch videos of other users, you can also easily send DM to your friends using the private messaging feature.

This can be used both for text chat and for private sharing of videos that appeared on your “For You” page that you liked enough to send to a friend.

Many of us had a moment of panic when we realized that we had sent a video to the wrong person, but is there a way to delete a direct message after you have sent it?

Is it possible to delete messages in TikTok?

Unfortunately, you can’t currently “cancel sending” a message to TikTok.

When you tap and hold a message that you have sent on the Inbox tab, you are given the option to “delete” it; however, this does not actually delete the message for the recipient.

As the TikTok website says: “If you delete a chat or direct message, it is deleted just for you. The person you sent the messages to can still see them.”

It’s unclear if there will be an option to delete messages on both ends in the future, but for now you’ll only be able to delete messages from your device.