Is it an affordable alternative? Smart watch from Redmi

When it comes to smart watches, many brands come to mind. There are many alternatives from affordable prices to high prices and different designs. Here, Redmi is preparing to introduce its smart watch with the Note 9 5G series. Redmi’s first smart watch model will also appear in this context.

Redmi’s first smartwatch model coming

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, is preparing to introduce the new Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G models on November 26. In this context, not only smart phone models, but also the first smart watch model comes. With the Redmi Note series, a great success was achieved and a sales figure of 140 million was reached. The rapidly growing brand wants to expand its product range.

A leak has been made through the FCC for the smartwatch. According to this leak, a square design like the Apple Watch seems to have been adopted. The smartwatch is expected to have a 1.4 inch screen and of course it is said to be affordable. It is very important that it is affordable because the majority of them now complain that the technology is expensive and when they see affordable products, they attract more attention.

The watch, which is expected to be called Mi Watch Lite, offers many fitness modes, including 50ATM water resistance and 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The device is powered by a 230 mAh battery with 5W charging. The smartwatch will also have built-in GPS and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.



