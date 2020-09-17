Is Instagram crashed, why won’t it open?

Instagram came up with the problem of access this evening once again. The application, which has millions of users, warns that the flow cannot be refreshed. Social media users are looking for answers to the questions: Did Instagram crash, why doesn’t it open? Here are the details …

IS THE INSTAGRAM BROKEN?

Users who cannot access Instagram continue the curious search. Although no official statement has been made yet, users are now having problems with access. Users trying to access the application from mobile are warned that the flow cannot be refreshed.

There is a problem of accessing Instagram as of 21:20.

THERE IS A SIMILAR PROBLEM ON THE WEB

Most of the users who try to access the application on the web say “Oops, an error occurred.” encountered an error.

Even some users did not appear in this section, and no service of Instagram could be used.

While the access problem is thought to be caused by a technical glitch, no statement has been made from Instagram yet.



