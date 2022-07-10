Is Homeland a better father than the butcher? The boys say yes

Attention! There are spoilers ahead for the finale of the third season of “Boys”.

Season 2 has posed the question of who is the best parent, Homelander or Billy Butcher, and Season 3 of Boys finally gives the answer. It’s understandable that the Butcher hesitated when he first learned that his wife’s child belonged to a Homelander, but the black-clad Londoner duly stepped up after Becky’s death. Butcher becomes something of a surrogate father to young Ryan between seasons 2 and 3 of “Boys,” but the Homelander finally discovers his son’s whereabouts in the “Instant White-hot Wilderness.” By the time the credits roll, Ryan has chosen his biological father over Billy Butcher.

Oddly enough, in the second season of “Boys” it was assumed that fatherhood could really look good at home. Despite the fact that the rest of the time Homelander was absolutely terrible, he turned from an assertive parent desperately trying to awaken his son’s latent abilities into a supportive father who sympathized with Ryan’s struggle. The notoriously selfish supervisor even showed emotional vulnerability next to Ryan. Nevertheless, the Battle of the fathers remained unresolved… still.

Related: Season 3 of The Boys Confirms 2 Major Homelander Origin Details

Amazon’s third-season finale “Boys” really wants viewers to think that the Homelander is the best parent. Looking at his season 3 scenes with Ryan alone, you’ll be forgiven if you wonder if the Seven Soup is an antagonist at all. His “I’m not going anywhere” speech is completely the opposite of the Butcher’s “Maybe I don’t want to look at you after what you did to my Becca” scene at the beginning of the third season of “Boys.” Let’s move on to the final battle. The Homelander rushes to Ryan’s side when his son is attacked by a Boy Soldier, although this means he remains unprotected from being attacked from behind. The Butcher, on the other hand, immediately goes on the offensive, blowing up the Radioactive Grandfather with thermal vision. Homelander proves again that he is a bad person, but a strangely competent parent.

How Homelander Parenting Breaks the Pattern for Boys in Season Three

The sins of the father inherited by the son are a constant theme throughout season 3 of Boys. A soldier boy tells the Butcher how his own father hated him for being a “disappointment” and then throws a precise taunt at the Homelander during their final reunion. Young Billy Butcher grew up beaten and insulted by his alcoholic father, but eventually got to the point where he repeated his father’s insults to Lenny (“Don’t be such a fucking bastard”). To a lesser extent, even MM repeats his father’s mistakes, fixating on knocking down a Boy Soldier – the same obsession that claimed his father’s life. According to The Boys, sons with problematic parenting are more likely to repeat the unhealthy behavior they witnessed in childhood than to learn from it.

Few expected Homelander to break this pattern, but he does so in the finale of the third season of The Boys. Having grown up in the laboratory under the supervision of Dr. Jonah Fogelbaum, the little Homelander was treated coldly, deprived of love and affection, because Fogelbaum wanted his blond lab rat to become strong. Following the pattern set by the Soldier Boy, the Butcher, and M.M., the Homelander’s parenting style had to be as devoid of compassion and kindness as his own. In fact, the Homelander removes these shackles of the past, consciously deciding that Ryan deserves more than the miserable childhood he experienced. While Butcher knew his father was a terrible man, but still repeated his cruel insults, Homelander strives to give Ryan the cohesive upbringing he has always secretly desired.

The years of Homelander’s clinical formation, of course, spoiled him in a different way (for starters, he became a serial killer), but by isolating the scenes of Ryan Butcher with his biological and surrogate fathers in season 3 of “Boys,” “Battle of the Fathers” finally has a clear winner.

Join Amazon Prime — watch thousands of movies and TV series at any time

Start your free trial now

Do you want to know more about content for boys? Check out our content below…

Homelander’s Secret completely changes the past and future of Boys Boys: Heroism – everything you need to know about the superhero party in Season 3, The boys’ heroism has surpassed the hype (but not for the reasons you think) How do Huey’s powers work in Boys (and how strong are they) Him?) The boys are approaching the comic finale of The Butcher (and it really shouldn’t be) Homelander vs. the boy Soldier: who will win and who is stronger? Does the Homelander die in the comics for boys (and how)? Why can’t Kimiko Speak in Boys