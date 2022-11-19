Is Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher worthless, given that the actor’s Superman role is still up in the air?

Geralt of Rivia is one of Henry Cavill‘s most beloved characters after Superman. The British actor played this charming role for two seasons of monster hunter in a medieval landscape. However, the announcement of his departure made headlines that his tenure as a monster slayer was short-lived. Liam Hemsworth will take his place after the third season of The Witcher, as he told his fans on Instagram.

This news was devastating for fans who fell in love with this white-haired warrior and his outstanding fighting skills, while others were thrilled that their superhero had returned to his cape after a long time. But is Cavill’s exit from The Witcher worthless, given that the role of Superman for the actor is still hanging in the air?

Is leaving The Witcher the right decision for Henry Cavill?

According to the details shared by Comicbook, Henry Cavill’s return to the DC universe has not yet been confirmed. Last month, the “Man of Steel” star announced on social media that he would reprise the role of Superman. Meanwhile, fans also caught a glimpse of him at the end of Dwayne Johnson’s film Black Adam.

However, the report says that the project is currently in the shadows, since no screenwriter or director has joined the project at the moment. There is also no official deal confirming his place in the film with the actor.

According to the source, this time Warner Bros is trying to plan something big for the return of Superman. However, it’s nothing until the role gets the justice it deserves, thanks to a suitable storyline and treatment. At the moment, no one knows whether the star of “Enola Holmes 2” did the right thing by leaving The Witcher, or not, although the reasons for his departure are not related to the role of DCEU.

Meanwhile, DC Comics’ Dan Jurgens has given fans some hope for Henry Cavill’s character. “It works almost on a subconscious level. So I think it’s fantastic, and I’m certainly looking forward to seeing him in this suit,” Jurgens said. He thinks the actor does it naturally and will do a lot of good.

What do you think about the decision made by the 39-year-old star? Tell us your opinion in the comments and stay tuned.