Is Girls Strip 2 still happening? Here is the latest news from Regina Hall

The audience has been waiting for Girls Trip 2 since the first movie was released five years ago. Talk of a sequel died down until official news of another film appeared earlier this year, but no updates have been received since. Fortunately, Girls Trip star Regina Hall has revealed that the long-awaited sequel is still happening.

The star of the TV series “Very scary movie” gave unexpected information about the program “Good Morning America” on ABC, promoting his new pseudo-documentary film “Go to Jesus, save your soul.” While fans were waiting for the latest information about Girls Trip 2, Regina Hall dealt a crushing blow to those who expected positive news. Hall said that production of the sequel has not yet begun for an obvious reason:

You know what? I hate to disappoint. We are not in production. It’s not written yet. I just can’t wait to see the script. It’s going to happen, that’s what I was told. I’ve heard what they write… It’s probably simple… Everything slows down because of the schedule. He was about to move, and then Omicron happened. And, as you know, every few months there are new reports about COVID.

Hall’s words are a bit disappointing, but they can be understood given the current impasse between Hollywood and COVID. Also, because of how busy all the actresses are, trying to coordinate four different schedules can be a daunting task. This isn’t the first time Regina Hall has mentioned the schedule as a problem as the reason why Girls Trip 2 hasn’t come out yet. Unlike the original film, the aspect of the trip is to deal with the post-COVID world in regards to traveling to a new place.

Regina Hall’s words marked a departure from what Girls Trip producer Will Packer said about the long overdue sequel. Earlier this year, Packer mentioned that the comedy sequel was finally out, and the only hitch was the location. He mentioned that the producers were looking for a place where the ladies could take another trip full of debauchery and madness.

The premiere of “Girls Trip”, which premiered in 2017, became one of the most unexpected hits of that year. The female-centric comedy follows four college friends, Ryan, Sasha, Lisa and Dean (or Flossy Posse), who reunite at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans after not seeing each other for years. Of course, obscene shenanigans followed over the weekend, such as the infamous grapefruit scene.

The comedy, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, grossed over $140 million, becoming the first comedy released that year to reach the $100 million mark. The film not only became a commercial hit, but was also praised by critics for its cast and original plot. “Girls’ Trip” was Tiffany Haddish’s breakthrough role after many years of working in film and television in Hollywood. It also marked the reunion of Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith after they co-starred in the 1996 crime drama Set It Off.

Now the actors are incredibly busy with their acting career. Along with Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, Regina Hall is currently starring in the Netflix comedy Me Time. Queen Latifah will also appear on Netflix in the action movie “The End of the Road”, which will be released on September 9. Now she can be seen in Adam Sandler’s sports drama “Vanity” on Netflix. Tiffany Haddish is currently starring in the family comedy “Easter Sunday”, which is in theaters.

As fans wait for the new Girls Trip 2 updates, they can watch the first movie by subscribing to Hulu. There are upcoming films in 2022 to occupy them until then. In the meantime, follow the news about Girls Trip 2 on CinemaBlend.