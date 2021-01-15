Is Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera a good investment?

If you grew up in the 90s, you will probably be reminded of the instant camera fever. These devices were able not only to capture a specific moment, but also to record it in a printed photograph from the camera itself.

Polaroid and Fujifilm were the companies that became synonymous with this segment – and there was even a certain rivalry between them, creating a Polaroid vs. Fujifilm dispute over who would do better. Today this niche is not so popular, but there are still good alternatives for those looking for an instant camera.

One of the featured models is the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, an inexpensive instant camera that performs the function of registering and printing photographs on the spot. Launched in 2020, this new model from the Fujifilm Instax line – successor to the Fujifilm Mini 9 – is highly rated by buyers and that’s why we decided to present its features in this article.

Presentation

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a camera that draws attention right away because of its unique design. With five color options – pink, white, blue, purple and black – the device is very compact and can be operated with just one hand. A string that attaches to the wrist ensures that the camera is safe to operate.

The idea of ​​instant photos is also worth mentioning. Using Fujifilm’s own format, the camera is praised by buyers for being very easy to operate. After all, there are just two buttons: one to “turn on”, which actually opens and expands the lenses, and the photo trigger, which captures.

Capture and print

The Instax Mini 11 camera is not only easy to operate, but it also offers some improvements over the predecessor model. This time, there is no need to make any adjustments when turning on the camera, just point, click and wait for the photo to be printed by the device.

Captures are automatically generated and come out from the top of the camera. In just 10 minutes the photo is already clear, time needed for the development process to happen naturally. For those who like to take selfies, there is a specific mode for this type of photo and a small mirror on the front of the lens helps in framing.

Each Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 print kit is capable of printing up to 10 photos. The quality of the images is highly praised by the buyers, but it must be taken into account that the definition is not the strong point of a photo generated in an analog way. In addition, the vintage effect is the most sought after in this type of equipment.

The equipment works with two AA batteries, already included in the camera, which are sufficient for 100 captures.