Is Fenerbahce Signed Cristiano Ronaldo ?

Fenerbahce is about to explode the transfer bomb of this century, perhaps not the year for Turkey. Fenerbahce fans who were disappointed with the transfer of Maxi Gomez to Trabzonspor have a transfer development that will lift their legs.

Ali Koc switched to Ronaldo

Fenerbahce is working hard to link Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest stars of world football, with his flowers. Come face to face with Ronaldo. President Ali Koch used every opportunity to implement this transfer, which was initially put on the public agenda as fantastic news.

The agreement in principle with Ronaldo is in order

According to the information received by Ayanspor, Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus also met with his compatriot Ronaldo and persuaded him to move to the yellow-blue team. According to the information we received, both sides agreed in principle. The transfer bomb of the century will explode when the latest fee issues are resolved.

Closing the transfer in Europe

The name of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was never able to return to his old days at Manchester United, where he returned again, was mentioned by many teams during the summer transfer season. There are only a few hours left before the end of the summer transfer window in Europe. If Ronaldo, whose name is also known as Barcelona, does not move to any of the European teams, the probability of Fenerbahce will be much stronger.

Ronaldo agreed with Manu for 23 million euros

Ronaldo signed a contract with United for a total of 23 million euros under a three-year contract with an option for one year, 8 million of which depend on results. Ali Koch, who bought the world star Mesut Ozil, who previously played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, has been trying for several days to wear the yellow and blue jersey of the Portuguese star.