Is “Fantastic Beasts 4” really happening? Eddie Redmayne shares his thoughts

The Fantastic Beasts franchise was supposed to last five films, so is Eddie Redmayne returning to Newt Salamander?

The magical world has been entertaining the public for decades, since J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels turned into theme parks, theater productions and (of course) two different film franchises. This year, the book “Secrets of Dumbledore” was published, which was supposed to be the third in a five-part series. But is “Fantastic Beasts 4” really happening? The host of the franchise, Eddie Redmayne, shared his thoughts.

Eddie Redmayne made his debut as Newt Scamander in the first film “Fantastic Beasts and Where they Live”, which was released back in 2016. He reprised this role in two sequels, which, unfortunately, were not successful with critics and box office. There was no official confirmation of the release of the fourth film, which makes fans worry that the last two parts of J.K. Rowling’s spin-off will ever see the light. IndieWire recently asked Redmayne if he had heard anything about “Fantastic Beasts 4,” to which he replied:

I’m not. This is more a question for J.K. Rowling and David Yates and Warners, but I do not know, I’m afraid. I can’t add to that. I like playing Newt, he’s a nice person.

Well, that’s it. It seems that although Eddie Redmayne has not heard any news about Fantastic Beasts 4, he is not sure that the planned story of five films will actually be completed. We’ll just have to wait to see if Warner Bros. reports. in any case, and will we be able to follow the ongoing magical conflict with Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp and Mads Mikkelsen).

Eddie Redmayne’s comments about the Fantastic Beasts franchise were made during the promotion of his new film The Good Nurse, where he plays serial killer Charles Cullen. Eventually the conversation turned to the wizarding world and how he plays Newt Scamander. Unfortunately, he has no idea if the fourth film will actually get the green light from Warner Bros. Fingers crossed (and sticks).

Back in April 2022, it was reported that the fate of the fourth and fifth Fantastic Beasts films would depend on the performance of David Yates’ triquel Dumbledore’s Secrets. Unfortunately, this project has so far been the highest-grossing film in the Wizarding World and has received mixed reviews. So the question is: were the $405 million box office receipts big enough to convince the studio to finish the prequel story?

According to the plot, there are still a lot of questions around the “Fantastic Beasts” films that, it would seem, may remain unanswered if the final films are not shot. For example, Nagaina was noticeably absent from Dumbledore’s Secrets after debuting in the second film. Tina was also noticeably absent from the triquel action. Fans also want to learn more about Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s relationship and see how their conflict comes to the fore after their blood contract is broken.

Eddie Redmayne will be seen in the series “The Good Nurse” on October 26 on Netflix. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.