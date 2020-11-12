Is Emma Watson smarter than Rupert Grint?

According to Rupert Grint, Emma Watson is smarter than him and here’s why.

If Emma Watson had sadly confided to having been unhappy on the set of the last films of the Harry Potter saga, the actress will at least have had the happiness of making pretty encounters among which Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint with whom she is still in contact and shares lots of memories. Propelled to the rank of star when she was just a child, Emma’s life on the set was articulated differently from other young people of her age. Unable to combine her profession with school, the actress and her co-stars thus had recourse to tutors coming on the set to teach them the school program adapted to their age. If this seems ideal at first glance, Rupert Grint nevertheless retains a very special memory.

Interviewed at the microphone of Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2019, the interpreter of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter told a funny anecdote. Rupert has indeed revealed that despite being two years apart from Emma Watson, both had the same tutor: “I don’t know what that says about my place in the school curriculum, but I was educated with Emma” He said before continuing, “She’s pretty smart. She just isn’t supposed to be that smart at this age,” a confidence that is sure to bring a smile to fans of the saga. And for even more news on the duo, find out why Emma Watson was embarrassed to kiss Rupert Grint.



