Is eBay Preparing to Accept Payments in Cryptocurrencies?

In an interview with The Street on Sunday, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone stated that although the company does not currently accept crypto payments, they are examining the industry and may make an announcement soon at their investor meeting on March 10.

eBay Involved Early In The NFT Ecosystem

Additionally, eBay became the first e-commerce company to enter the NFT ecosystem early, allowing the sale of NFTs in May 2021. A company representative also stated that at the time, the company was investigating allowing cryptocurrencies. With these statements of the eBay CEO, there was an expectation in the public that the platform could start accepting payments with cryptocurrencies from March.