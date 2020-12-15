Is Dakota Johnson engaged to Chris Martin?

The Fifty Shades of Gray star was spotted shopping wearing a sparkly engagement ring? Will there be a wedding between Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin?

Dakota Johnson has sparked rumors that she might be engaged to Chris Martin after she was spotted with a giant ring on her ring finger. Will there be a wedding? In Somagnews we have all the details.

The 31-year-old Hollywood star has been dating 43-year-old Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for the past three years and speculation abounds that they might be taking things to the next level.

Tongues began to move on Monday when photographs surfaced of the Fifty Shades of Gray star sporting a huge emerald ring on her left ring finger while shopping.

The images of the Fifty Shades star are said to have been taken last week while he was in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

PageSix, who posted the snapshots, claims the images have “fueled rumors” that the couple are now engaged.

Romance of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were first romantically linked in 2017 after meeting through mutual friends, but have rarely spoken about their romance.

In 2018, rumors emerged that the couple were expecting a baby after the pink and blue balloons for a birthday party were mistaken for a gender reveal celebration.

Knocking down the rumors herself during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Dakota laughed: “Well the only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas. But not babies. ”

The couple are believed to have briefly separated in June 2019, but reconciled in August of the same year.

People close to Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have spoken more publicly about their romance than the couple themselves. In September 2019, Dakota’s mother, actress Melanie Griffith, spoke about her now potential future son-in-law.

While Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, from whom she became famous for “knowingly splitting up” in 2014 after nearly a decade together and two children, paid tribute to the actress online.

She shared a photo of Dakota on Instagram writing, “Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem” alongside a blue heart emoji.

Reports have suggested that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, Gwyneth and Gwyneth’s husband, producer and screenwriter Brad Falchuk are getting along like a house on fire, including photos of couples enjoying vacations and double dates leaked.



