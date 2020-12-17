Is Cyberpunk 2077 the benchmark for PC graphics?

Based on the RED Engine technology platform, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to become a major benchmark for video game graphics. Made by those who have already amazed the world with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, or CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a vast open world without giving up not only detail but also the new generation effects in Ray Tracing. The latter is present not only on reflections, as several games have already accustomed us, but also in shadows and especially in global lighting (something similar had already been seen in Metro Last Light) and in diffused lighting.

Evaluating an engine like that of Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly not easy. The first sensation it gives back is that it is something new compared to the previous videogame panorama, in terms of polygonal density and realism. With the debut of the new generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it is not automatic that there is a real new generation also for the graphics technologies behind the games. In short, we have the hardware but not the software immediately, as always happens with every generational renewal.

For these reasons Cyberpunk 2077 was immediately identified as the real new generation. Although developed by an independent team, such as the Polish CD Projekt RED, thanks to the excellent work done in the past Cyberpunk 2077 is a project supported by a very expensive investment, which has allowed it to go further on the technological side, as well as on the content. CDPR is also financed by the Polish government and by a number of investors who have rewarded its peculiar relationship with the fanbase and its effort to innovate, without necessarily paying attention to the immediate economic return.

Let’s start our technical analysis with the performance comparison between the GeForce and the new generation Radeons. Compared to the recent benchmarks carried out here in the newsroom, the GeForces seem in slightly better shape, and slightly outperform the Radeons. In any case, however, Cyberpunk 2077 reveals itself on a stable and well-optimized PC, with a solid frame rate in almost all occasions.

Not only for the technology, but also for the gameplay, Cyberpunk 2077 recalls the recent titles Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, and with these it clashes not only in terms of the ability to process large game worlds but also from the point of view of their population. That is, it is not enough for a world to be large and full of things, but it must also be alive, and to some extent unpredictable.

And the world of Cyberpunk 2077 holds many surprises. The long wait for this RPG has been rewarded with an extremely engaging adventure, capable of capturing the player with a narrative component of excellent workmanship and with a traditional gameplay, but which has been able to catch us off guard on more than a few occasions.

The beating heart of CD Projekt RED’s production is Night City, a setting that is nothing short of surprising for what concerns its complexity, not to mention the artistic goodness that we find in every corner. This futuristic megalopolis reflects the new face of society: it is a world marked by technology – which has reached the point of being able to alter human bodies with grafts of all kinds – and by violence, so widespread as to be on the agenda. The large corporations take advantage of this depravity to freely exercise their power, moving the threads of politics and, therefore, of the authorities.

We will catapult into this world assuming the form of V, the protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077. It will be up to the players to determine the appearance, gender and origins of the next star of Night City, using a detailed editor for the creation of the character and, above all, the background system. V will be able to choose the Street Life, spending it alongside the most dangerous criminals in the city and the authorities that hinder them – those who are not on the payroll, at least. The path of the Corporative is no less peaceful, having to cover up the terrible crimes committed by their own corporation and watching their backs from rival organizations: war is always around the corner. The Nomad has freedom from him, that guaranteed by the Badlands, but will soon give up that privilege to embrace the wildest life of Night City.

Whatever your “life path”, in the end V will take a single path: that of the mercenary, an outlaw who will clash with the same corporations that hold power and with the criminal gangs that control the megalopolis. In order to gain a certain reputation we will take part in missions of all kinds: we will improvise hit men, thieves, scammers; we will do what it takes to become big shots, to be remembered.

The role-playing component of Cyberpunk 2077 is as complex as it is profound, and don’t forget to pay homage to the original RPG created by Mike Pondsmith. Behind our alter ego lies a complex tree of skills from which dozens of talents flourish, those related to combat, stealth and technological knowledge. We will be able to unleash our fury holding a rifle or a katana or act in the shadows as a real netrunner, eliminating the enemy defenses after having violated their systems. Players will be free to choose the most suitable approach, for any situation, as well as the ability to carry conversations with the eccentric personalities of Night City – even a simple word will be enough to alter the outcome of a mission.

To complete the story of V it will take between 25 and 30 hours of gameplay, but the overall duration of the experience offered by Cyberpunk 2077 goes well beyond these figures. There are hundreds of activities to take part in, such as the (surprising) side missions scattered around Night City and its surroundings, not to mention the numerous tasks proposed by our dear Fixers.

The city itself will bewitch you with its decadent technological beauties, stealing a few extra hours as you wander around in search of a new system to empower your body. Night City can really bewitch you, but this will also and above all depend on the capabilities of your hardware and how much time you have wasted putting your hand to the graphics settings.

As for the implementation of Ray Tracing, this gives realism and fidelity to the game images, especially as regards the reflections, which are generated on the basis of what actually happens in real time in the game scene. They are in high definition and also take into account light sources outside the game screen, which is very difficult to manage with traditional rasterization. Let’s start by looking at what graphics options are available in Cyberpunk 2077, with 6 quality presets: Low, Medium, High, Ultra, Medium Ray Tracing and Ultra Ray Tracing.

CD Projekt RED has worked with NVIDIA to ensure that Cyberpunk 2077 has cutting-edge ray-traced effects and that DLSS can do its job, improving performance. As is known, it is not so much NVIDIA that deliberately wants to insist on Ray Tracing, but this technology is part of a path of improvement of all the graphics components of games dictated by Microsoft, as has always happened in the history of the evolution of graphics for video games. . With the DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR) feature included in the DirectX 12 API, Microsoft has introduced Ray Tracing in Windows 10 in a hardware-platform agnostic mode. In Cyberpunk 2077, in addition to the DLSS, we also find FidelityFX CAS for the improvement of the definition of distant objects with respect to the observation point. We examine it in the course of the article.

Ray Tracing, as enthusiasts know well by now, is clearly noticeable on surfaces that behave like a mirror or on shiny surfaces. Before Ray Tracing this type of reading was managed with screen-space reflections, which returned enjoyable images but with some inaccuracies. In particular, they are not able to update the reflections generated by moving objects for each frame and do not contemplate reflections coming from objects that are located outside the game screen, that is the portion of the environment framed. All this can lead to discontinuity of color in the reflections or the lack of certain objects, especially those that are behind the silhouette of the character played by the player.

In the comparisons below on the left you will always find the version without Ray Tracing, on the right with Ray Tracing in the more complete variant.

Also note that unlike what we saw in Watch Dogs: Legion, in which Ray Tracing was limited only to reflections and particularly reflective surfaces, in Cyberpunk 2077 there are benefits at the level of the entire game screen. In this comparison, in fact, we notice a visual improvement on the wet surface, as well as on the puddles, and, as we will see better shortly, also as regards the shadows and diffused lighting.



