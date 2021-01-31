Is CS Money from CS: GO reliable?

The coronavirus pandemic has helped the already popular Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) to reach another level among online multiplayers. Last year, Valve’s FPS reached the global mark of one million players and stood firm among the world’s most popular games in the category.

Since CS: GO users do not pay to access the platform, Valve has developed a system of microtransactions operated by Steam to profit from the huge popularity of the game. In this system, players can buy and sell weapon skins, item boxes and other elements of the game. Several other sites also took advantage of the success of multiplayer and developed alternative platforms for buying, selling and exchanging items – this is the case with CS Money, one of the most complete options in this category.

But as there is always someone wanting to take some advantage on the internet – often, illegally – it is important to know how to prevent yourself from becoming another victim of scams on the platform.

Steam security issues

Seeking to avoid the increase in illegal schemes involving CS: GO items, Valve itself implemented changes to the skin exchange system on Steam.

“Over time, external services have developed operations that use automated Steam accounts to mimic players and take advantage of the platform’s switch function,” Valve said in March 2018. “Unfortunately, some of these services have become a vector of fraud and fraudulent schemes ”.

The solution found by Valve was to implement a “trade lock”, a tool that prevents items from being exchanged or sold in the first seven days after purchase. “Unlike players, these (fraudulent) services depend on the ability to sell items very often. On the other hand, an item is not transferred between real players more than once in a single week, in the vast majority of cases ”, concludes Valve.

CS Money gains strength as an alternative

The seven-day trade lock imposed by Valve left many CS: GO players dissatisfied, either due to the delay in receiving the items or the need for quick transactions on the platform. This situation strengthened other platforms for buying and exchanging items outside of Steam.

An interesting option for users who require a faster and more dynamic transfer system is CS Money. The site is reliable, but like any financial transaction on the internet, the exchange and purchase of items requires attention and certain care from the user. CS Money itself recommends checking the bots before any trading on the platform, in addition to providing the bot’s identification numbers and registration date on Steam, all to make the possibility of fraud even more difficult.

Another solution developed by the platform is the extension “CS Money Antiscam”. This extension guarantees the user that the exchanges are taking place in the real CS Money, and not on a fake website. The extension also notifies the user in the event of the possibility of fraud in the API key.