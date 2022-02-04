Is Crypto Mining Legal in Russia? Will Crypto Be Seen as a Legal Business?

The analysis of mathematical verification processes in blocks on blockchain technology with different techniques is called crypto mining. Mining users contribute to the continuity of the cryptocurrency by verifying new transactions on the blockchain. The United States ranks #1 in crypto mining. While Kazakhstan is in the 2nd place, Russia is the 3rd in this ranking.

The head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce, Sergey Katyrin, sent a letter to the country’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. In this letter, Katyrin calls for crypto mining to be recognized as a business and for cryptocurrencies to be recognized as a digital asset. He also wants to explore experiences in other countries where crypto is a digital asset.

The Russian Chamber of Commerce advises the government to legalize crypto mining and recognize it as a business.

Details in the Letter of the Chamber of Commerce

Katyrin also says that changing current views on crypto, getting out of this gray zone, enforcing taxation, and other mandatory payments are necessary. The letter also states that these developments will reduce the illegal use of electricity.

President Katyrin invites lawmakers to explore how cryptocurrencies produced by miners can achieve legal status and the adoption of crypto as a means of payment. Katyrin also emphasizes that crypto should be explored as an asset value, not denying the dominance of the Ruble.

“Countries that legally accept cryptocurrencies in transfers and product purchases should be examined.”

Russia Is Now Looking Warmly To Cryptocurrencies

Russia is yet to take a clear stance on the crypto market. For example, India imposes 30% taxation on crypto, while China bans cryptocurrencies completely.

Russia takes an ambivalent stance in the crypto asset class. According to the country’s officials, he does not and never will see Bitcoin as a legal asset. The Russian central bank, on the other hand, proposes to ban crypto despite heavy public reaction.

However, recent developments look more positive. On January 28, Russian authorities announced that they agreed to meet and create a roadmap for crypto regulation. According to the FSB security service, these ministries are; It consists of the ministries of finance, economy, technology and interior.

After all the reports, President Vladimir Putin is asking lawmakers to reach a consensus on the issue. According to a study, about 7% of the Russian population owns cryptocurrencies, so regulation is expected to become a priority as adoption increases.