Is Christian Bale bald or does he wear a bald cap as Horus?

Attention: This post contains the MAIN spoilers for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Christian Bale finally joined the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, but did he shave his head to play the supervillain Gorr, the butcher god, or did he wear a bald hat? The answer is not black and white, and the film’s special effects makeup artist Bart Mixon acknowledged the question on his Instagram. Mixon has worked on such classic films as Robocop, but is also returning to Marvel, working on Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers: Infinity War.”

In Marvel comics, Gorr hails from Earth-616. He became a supervillain shortly after his family, namely his wife and child, starved to death. He was expelled from his community for declaring that there were no gods. When he discovered that the Gods really existed, in the form of the character Knull, he vowed to take revenge on every God for ignoring his requests for the protection of his family. Gorr’s motives in Thor: Love and Thunder are similar, and Thor’s decision to live a peaceful life is shattered due to his nefarious quest to destroy all the gods. The film’s director, Taika Waititi, commented that he wanted Gorr to be a likable character that the audience could understand, even if they couldn’t root for him.

The answer to the question whether Christian Bale wore a bald head is both yes and no. According to Bart Mixon’s Instagram, Bale shaved his head for the main photo of the film. For most of the film’s filming schedule, Bale was filmed bald. That’s why the actor was seen with a natural bald spot during the filming of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. However, there are scenes in the film where Bale is clearly wearing a bald cap. Marvel fans have suggested on the Internet that there is a bald spot in the scenes where prosthetic injuries should merge with his makeup. Mixon confirmed that there are scenes in which Bale wears a bald cap, but not for cosmetic purposes. There was a one-year break between the reshoots of “Thor: Love and Thunder” and his main photography. A year later, Christian Bale couldn’t shave his head for reshoots, and Mixon put a bald hat on him for several scenes they shot.

How Christian Bale turned into Gorr in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Gorr’s appearance in “Thor: Love and Thunder” is dramatically different from Gorr in the comics, who is still pale, but has a flattened nose and two long appendages sticking out of his head. Reportedly, Gorr’s design in “Thor: Love and Thunder” was chosen because the creators wanted to avoid him resembling the popular Harry Potter antagonist Voldemort. Christian Bale’s makeup also does not preserve the protrusions of the comic character’s head, although he has piercing alien eyes. The bald spot shown in several scenes further emphasizes Bale’s unnatural appearance. The transformation of Christian Bale by Bart Mixon took several stages of work, especially during the reshoots.

Christian Bale is a famous actor whose performance in “Love and Thunder” can undoubtedly distract the audience’s attention from the question of whether he wears a bald cap while playing Gorr. Despite the changes in the design of the Marvel comic character, Mixon’s work with effects on Bale with his shaved and bald head transforms. The final answer is yes, Gorr actor and MCU newcomer Christian Bale wears a bald cap in some scenes due to reshoots, but performs with a shaved head in most of Thor: Love and Thunder.