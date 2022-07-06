Is Captain America dead? What happened to Captain America after the Final?

Phase 4 of the MCU raised some big questions about exactly what happened to the old Captain America after Avengers: Finale, including a rather sad one: Is Steve Rogers dead? Captain America’s story ended at the “Finale”, but his legacy lives on. Most appropriately, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier followed directly after the ending of Steve’s “Finale”, or rather, the climactic moments when old Captain America handed over his shield to Sam Wilson. Steve got his happy ending with Peggy Carter — allegedly in a different timeline, although even the directors and writers of the Finale did not agree with this. Ultimately, what happened to Captain America after the Finale remains a mystery.

Although “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” never confirmed anything, the legacy of Captain America greatly influenced the series, especially Sam Wilson. The show began with Sam returning the shield and turning away from the mantle before eventually coming to terms with what it means to be Captain America, including putting on a new suit and getting the look right. The MCU has a new Cap, but it’s clear that the world doesn’t know what happened to the old Steve Rogers after he returned the MCU Infinity Stones to the appropriate time frame.

Is Captain America dead, or did he just continue to live a more peaceful existence? Has he returned to another timeline from which he would seem to have come, or perhaps he has… went into outer space? “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” talked about several possibilities of what happened to Captain America after the “Finale”.

How old is Captain America at the end of the Finals?

When studying what happened to Steve Rogers, it’s worth paying attention to how old Captain America is at the end of Avengers: Finale. Steve was born on July 4, 1918, while the events of the “Finale” mostly take place at the end of 2023 after a five-year time jump. That would make Captain America’s age in Avengers: Finale a whopping 105 years, even considering he went back in time and then lived a new life without being frozen, along with Peggy Carter. Add to this his second chance with Peggy, which began when he returned to 1948, then Captain America will be 180 years old at the very end of the film. What happened to Captain America after the Final? The only thing you can be sure of is that he really has become very old.

Is Captain America dead after “Avengers: Finale”?

It is clear that the old Captain America is not active in any way, and his whereabouts are not known to anyone except Sam and Bucky. This allows for the possibility that Steve Rogers really died, which corresponds to the service held in his honor during the opening of the new Captain America exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution. Similarly, “Hawkeye” presented “Rogers: The Musical,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” showed off a new Statue of Liberty holding Captain America’s shield. While what happened to Captain America after the Finale remains unclear, there is no doubt that the humble and old-fashioned Avenger would have objected to the musical or any changes to the Statue of Liberty, further supporting the idea that Captain America died. However, although he is 180 years old, the combination of being frozen for several decades and the Super Soldier serums give him a physical age of 75 to 80 years, and he does not seem to be in a bad condition. health or weakness during the Final. This may mean that Captain America lives quietly for a few more years against the background of the MCU.

Is old Captain America hiding again after the Finale?

If Cap is still alive, then the simplest answer to what happened to Captain America after the Final is that he disappeared right after he gave the shield to Sam. After the movie “Captain America: Civil War”, where he opposed the rules of the Sokovia Agreement of the US government, and then rescued the prisoners from the raft, Steve, along with Natasha Romanoff and Sam Wilson, went on the run, forming the “Secret Avengers”. Performing secret missions, they also apparently had to hide for long periods of time in various parts of the world. It is known that Steve spent some time in Wakanda, but not many other details about his life were revealed, and certainly not on the screen. Apparently, Steve has a lot of contacts, so if he wanted to stay in this timeline, he probably wouldn’t have a problem finding refuge—perhaps even in Wakanda itself—and live out his days peacefully. If this is the case, then Cap may indeed return along with the introduction of new characters in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Could Steve Rogers have jumped the timeline again?

If Steve’s time with Peggy Carter was in a different timeline, then, as Joe Russo confirmed, Cap somehow found a way to return to the main MCU timeline in the final scenes of Avengers: Finale, implying that he somehow found a way to keep jumping.