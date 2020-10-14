Is BTS’s V dating Kim Yoo-Jung? Here are all the details

The dating rumors between BTS’s V and actress Kim Yoo Jung have escalated, but are they actually dating?

Dating is a tricky subject when it comes to BTS. None of the seven members have been in a public relationship since their rise to fame in 2013, and all of the romantic ties they have had with other celebrities and other K-pop groups have been circumstantial.

This has proven to be the case for BTS member V and Korean actress Kim Yoo-Jung. There were rumors that the singer and actress were dating after a series of photos appeared on social media in January.

There were two photos that were circulating at first, in the first one you could see V in the subway and in the other image Yoo-Jung in the same subway. This led to speculation that they were traveling together.

Fans began retouching additional photos of Kim Taehyung and Kim Yoo-Jung together, further complicating matters. Some even speculated that V and Kim Yoo-Jung were on the subway on different days, effectively putting the rumor to rest.

V’s number one fan

This is not the first time that V has been romantically linked to someone. The BTS superstar was reportedly close to a fan named “Hi” in 2015, and many speculated that the couple might be having a secret romance. However, there is a bit more evidence to support this rumor.

V repeatedly posted screenshots of what Hi posted on social media, and he was seen wearing a ring that Hi reportedly sent him as a gift. The BTS singer exchanged various gifts with Hi, including an iPhone that he was seen using during various live broadcasts.

Representatives for BTS’s record label, Big Hit Entertainment, denied the rumors. “While it’s true that Taehyung and a mystery girl are just a fan-star relationship, as far as we know, they were never dating,” the representatives stated.

“We do not know how these rumors came out, but we suspect that the girl created a scandal for the media to reproduce her delusion. Instead, focus your attention on the next Bangtan Boys album, “the record label said.

V and her struggle to meet people

V has been silent about her romantic interests since she rose to fame, but has brought up her feelings towards love and relationships during group question and answer sessions.

The singer was asked for advice on a crumbling friendship and he responded by saying, “If you want to put on makeup, do it, but if not, don’t. If you feel like that person wants to reconcile, just accept it. ”

V also answered a question about struggling to meet new people. “I understand what you are saying. I feel the same,” he wrote. “When I was younger, I liked to go and meet new people. What I feel is that there are many people who see me as ‘V’, not as Kim Taehyung.”

Bad luck story

The K-pop star has also been outspoken with her unfortunate dating history. He told fans that he had a crush on a girl when he was younger and planned to tell her how he felt, but she never answered the phone when he called.

During a radio interview, V claimed that she had never had a girlfriend for more than twenty days. “I’ve never had a serious relationship,” explained V. “Actually, I can’t handle confessions. I think that’s the reason I’ve never been in a relationship for more than twenty days. ”



