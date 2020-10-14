Is BTS’s J-Hope dating anyone? Here are all the details

BTS’s J-Hope has kept their relationships quiet, but lately he’s gifted us little hints about his love life.

Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope, is a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS. The band led by RM is known all over the world and is considered the most successful band out there. Hobi is one of the seven members of the boy band and is known for his cheesy personality.

The members of BTS are widely known for their incredible talent, daring fashion choices, and lovable personalities. However, today we will focus on the love life of the “Chicken Noodle Soup” interpreter. Is J-Hope currently dating anyone? Let’s find out.

Who is J-Hope?

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper who made his debut with BTS in 2013. Before making headlines with BTS, J-Hope performed in a street dance team known as Neuron. The ARMY quickly fell in love with J-Hope’s energetic and lovable personality.

The rapper often sets the mood within BTS with his big personality, cheering everyone up when they’re down. J-Hope also entered the world of solo artists with Hope World in 2018. The release debuted at number sixty-three on the Billboard 200 chart.

BTS’s lead dancer J-Hope is also known for his good heart and philanthropy. J-Hope donated the equivalent of $ 84,000 to the Green Umbrella Children’s Fund. The donation was intended to provide financial assistance to children from low-income households.

J-Hope’s love life

Sometimes it is difficult for fans to see their idols dating someone. However, seeing them happy is worth the price of breaking our hearts. BTS is known for keeping their love life private. Still, fans have always been curious about the love lives of boys.

BTS member J-Hope has also kept his relationships quiet, but has given us little hints about his past romances. In an episode of Rookie King, J-Hope began performing the song “Solo” by Dynamic Duo, but not before saying that the song reminded him of an ex-girlfriend.

According to sources, the ex-girlfriend left J-Hope heartbroken after dumping him for another boy. According to Hobi, his ideal girl is someone who cares about others while having an interest in cooking or reading.

Currently, J-Hope is not linked to anyone romantically and enjoys the single life as a successful K-pop artist. During J-Hope’s birthday this year, he made a wish on his birthday candles that could mean he’s ready to meet someone.

“My goal for this year is not something great, but to be a precious person to someone,” said Hobi. Do you have any ideas about a possible romantic interest in BTS member J-Hope? Let us know in the comments!



