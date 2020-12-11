Is Brad Pitt still falling for actress Margot Robbie?

Would actor Brad Pitt succumb to the charm of pretty Margot Robbie again? We give you more details. Brad Pitt again under the spell of Margot Robbie?

In any case, this is what the New Idea media claims. “Margot & Brad are going again” read the headline of an article. But what is it really?

According to the magazine, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are once again inseparable. The two stars are said to be eager to star together in Damien Chazelle’s next film Babylon.

Scheduled for January 2022, it is not yet known what role Brad Pitt will play in the film. But fans are already hoping he and Margot Robbie will play a couple in the feature film.

New Idea then published old photos of the two actors on the set of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Rumors at the time said the actor was crazy about Margot Robbie. Although this is a married woman.

BRAD PITT DOESN’T LOVE MARGOT ROBBIE

So this is a fairly common rumor relayed by the media. But New Idea does not appear to be a very reliable source.

Indeed, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have already played several films together. And their complicity on set led some to believe that they were lovers.

But Brad Pitt never tried to seduce the young woman. Especially since the young woman is very happy in her marriage to Tom Ackerley.

In fact, the same outlet even claimed that Margot Robbie had asked for a seat at the Golden Globes away from the actor in view of the tensions between them. The tabloid then adds a layer by saying that Tom Ackerley was very afraid that the handsome actor would steal his darling.

Once again, these are all crazy, completely unfounded rumors. The tabloid New Idea is obviously used to making up stories about the two famous Hollywood actors. Case closed !



