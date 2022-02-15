Is Bitcoin mining experiencing a profitability crisis?

Companies that use old hardware in cryptocurrency mining, which are in a very fragile position with the decrease in prices and the mining ban announced in Russia, are at risk of being shut down. Experts state that the current situation is similar to the profitability crisis experienced in 2018.

Bitcoin miners are facing a vital test in order to continue their operations of the cryptocurrency, which has lost 50 percent of its value after seeing its historical peak last year.

While many mining operations made significant profits during Bitcoin’s upswing last year, the latest drop could prove costly to inefficient mining operations.

It is thought that the decrease in the price of mining, which is a costly business due to the energy it consumes, by solving difficult mathematical problems for the confirmation of blockchain transactions through computers with high processing power, will further complicate the current situation.

Saying that mining companies that are not efficient enough or that sign energy contracts that are more costly than the mining income, may be closed or be bought by other companies, CleanSpark Inc. Matt Schultz, chairman of the mining company, said: “As oil prices fell, the less inefficient companies in West Texas were shutting down. The same situation is happening here,” he said.

The current wave of sales is significant in that it comes at a time when the industry is fragile as the Bank of Russia plans to ban mining in the country. It is calculated that 15 percent of total mining transactions take place in Russia. Although the industry has recovered from the bans in China, where similar practices are experienced, it is thought that greater losses may occur this time, considering the current prices.

23 percent of mining network at risk of shutdown

The fact that Bitcoin is traded at $ 36,700 causes many mining companies, which make up 23 percent of the industry and use older model hardware, to work dangerously close to the closing threshold. This threshold does not include employees and other costs.

It is stated that it is inevitable that the total Bitcoin to be obtained in the network, where transactions become more costly with the increase in the amount of miners, remains constant and that companies that do not increase their transaction efficiency due to falling prices will be left out of the sector.

According to Bloomberg’s report, “We are all competing to get a share of the fixed amount of Bitcoin,” said Charlie Schumacher, the representative of the Marathon company, and stated that they ordered new and more efficient hardware, “If the costs in the mining network are too expensive for smaller companies to make a profit,” said Charlie Schumacher. If it turns into a new one, it means we will earn more Bitcoins,” he said.

In 2018, when many companies closed and sold their hardware, daily miner revenues dropped 85% and the processing power supporting the Bitcoin network shrank by over 80%. Indicating that signals pointing to a similar situation have already begun to be seen, experts state that mining returns made with old mining hardware have been declining for months. In addition, the downward trend in hashrate rates in the Bitcoin network, which started from the peak seen on January 19, continues.

Pressure on ‘risk appetite’ in Bitcoin

After falling below $ 33 thousand on Monday with the decrease of the global risk appetite, Bitcoin found support in the general recovery in the markets and saw above $ 36 thousand.

After starting the week with a sharp decline in the Nasdaq and global markets, Bitcoin climbed above $ 36 thousand with the Nasdaq closing the day with a slight positive turn.

While the markets fell as the global risk appetite decreased and geopolitical concerns increased, Bitcoin, whose correlation with the Nasdaq has been increasing in recent months, was also affected by the losses. Bitcoin, which fell below $ 33 thousand on Monday, recorded a rapid rise in the evening with the reversal of the wind in the markets.