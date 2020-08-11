Is Binance’s BNB token heading towards $ 25?

Binance’s BNB token has performed very well for the current month, will it be ready to hit the $ 25 mark? Discover it here.

Binance Coin is falling as this post is being written, but is this really relevant, or is it just a little search for demand before continuing to rise. To find out, today we will be analyzing the price chart of Binance’s BNB token, in different time frames.

Medium-term trend of Binance’s BNB token

With the sharp rise in prices that is being experienced in the crypto market, Binance Coin has also generated its profits, maintaining a solid trend. However, it hasn’t exploded with as much volatility as other altcoins have.

The $ 25 is the goal closest to the price, and reaching it means encountering a strong obstacle, since it is the area where enough supply was achieved to send the token of the world’s largest exchange towards the 2020 lows.

This can be seen very clearly on the weekly chart. In the image below, he marked within the offer zone in gray, which is located between $ 24.38 and $ 27.

With the moving averages 8 EMA and 18 week SMA crossed ascending, indicating a medium-term uptrend, the odds are in favor of a breakout of this important zone. However, we cannot yet rule out that it will first be able to trigger a pullback before continuing the previous trend.

As long as the support at $ 18 observed on the weekly chart remains intact, the medium-term trend continues to rise.

If this zone is broken, this will be a good long-term sign, as it may be indicating a resumption of the general uptrend, the search for the previous all-time highs zone, and even surpass it.

Short term trend

From the daily chart we can clearly see the solid upward trend that began in July, which indicates that in the short term expectations are positive.

With the arrival of the price to the neighboring supply zone at $ 23.25, the bears put pressure and have generated losses of around 8% in the last 7 days.

Today’s candle is breaking a support at $ 23.32, which indicates that a downward transition has already occurred in intra-day timeframes. However, it has not yet affected the short-term trend. It may be nothing more than a search for buyers to keep moving up.

The 8-day EMA and 18-day SMA moving averages are crossed to the upside and working as dynamic supports.

If these averages are effectively broken, we can begin to think that the bears have taken a major hold. At the moment, their strength is not too great.

The 200-day SMA is also currently bullish, supporting Binance’s big revaluation of BNB token in recent months.

If the resistance at $ 23.25 is crossed, we have as obstacles the daily barriers at $ 24.45 and $ 26.42 respectively. The odds are in favor of pursuing these goals.



