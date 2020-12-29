Is Beth Harmon’s character created or is it real?

The new miniseries Gambit de Dama tells the story of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a chess genius who became a star in the 1960s. Despite the social stigma, Beth defeats male opponents, but suffers their own infighting.

Beth is the protagonist of Queen’s Gambit, who quickly makes a name for herself as a chess prodigy. However, while Beth is glamorous and captivating to watch, she is not based on a real person.

The character of Beth from Lady’s Gambit is fictional and was dreamed up by author author Walter Tevis for his book of the same name in 1983. At the time of writing, there were very few world-famous female chess players in which Tevis played. inspire.

The first woman to be named a chess grandmaster was Hungarian Judit Polgár, who was not awarded the title until 1991. While the Queen’s Gambit story may not be true, the Netflix series had an expert on hand for help with all the details.

Another expert who worked on Netflix’s Queen’s Gambit series was legendary chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, whose life had some similarities to Beth Harmon’s.

As there is no more source material to base any more episodes on, it seems unlikely that Lady’s Gambit will return. However, given that the show has done well with subscribers thus far, the creators could delve into the unknown in Lady’s Gambit.



