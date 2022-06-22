“Avatar” was a certified phenomenon when it was released in theaters in 2009. With some of the most technologically advanced in CGI to date and some revolutionary 3D technologies, James Cameron’s Avatar quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, surpassing even the likes of Star Wars and Cameron’s previous big-budget project Titanic. Even though video games have been released for almost every platform, they haven’t done too much to flesh out the vibrant world created by James Cameron, but Ubisoft’s ambitious Avatar game, Avatar: Pandora’s Borders, hopes to do just that. .

Although only two trailers have been released so far, it looks like Avatar: Pandora’s Borders is folding nicely, and the focus is on the innovative new Snowdrop Engine. The actual gameplay has not yet been shown, but the beautiful picturesque backgrounds of the game perfectly convey the magical essence of Pandora, and the supposed grand scale of the game is ideally suited to the themes of “Avatar”. But with the release of Avatar 2: The Way of Water, fans may wonder how Avatar: Pandora’s Borders fits into the canon of the franchise.

Is “Avatar: Pandora’s Borders” canon?

In short, it is confirmed that Avatar: Pandora’s Borders is in the same canon as the Avatar films. According to a recent interview with Walt Disney Games senior vice president Sean Shoptow, the Avatar production team is working very closely with Ubisoft and Mass Entertainment to keep the game true to the source material. Apparently, Avatar producer John Landau was assigned to work directly with mass entertainment, reporting to the team almost every day.

Avatar: Borders Pandora is supposed to be one of the most faithful video game adaptations of all time and is apparently conceived as a continuation of the main story, very similar to the spin-off of Star Wars, a side story running simultaneously with the main story. the main schedule, but offering a new look at events. Avatar: Pandora’s Borders is being developed specifically for a universe in which only the surface itself has been used so far, in which only the surface itself has been used so far.

As the name suggests, Avatar: Pandora’s Borders will take place on the same planet as the series, but will obviously bring a lot of new characters to the world. New Na’vi clans will be explored, as well as their place in the Pandora ecosystem. According to Disney, these new clans will have direct links to movies, and some game scenes may even appear in the upcoming Avatar 2: The Way of Water.

It is likely that the action of Avatar: Pandora Borders will take place shortly after the events of the first Avatar movie, when the human-controlled RDA organization will be defeated at the hands of Jake Sully, Neytiri and company. It is possible that players will be able to relive some of the events of the first movie through flashbacks, such as the battle for the Tree of Souls. “Avatar: Pandora’s Borders” provides a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the knowledge of this rich world and introduce new themes, characters and motifs that will really improve “Avatar” and its upcoming sequels. As the hype around Avatar 2: The Way of Water continues to increase over the next few months, it is likely that Ubisoft will want to make money, so fans can get to know the game better sooner rather than later.

Avatar: Pandora’s Borders is scheduled for release in 2022 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.