Is anyone safe? Are there more main characters in danger?

The pilot episode ended when the Montana sheriff shot Cody Hoyt, played by actor Ryan Phillippe, point-blank. It was highly unlikely, but we hoped against all odds that he would survive sadly, the second episode quickly proved that was not the case.

We saw how not only Cody’s body but his car was buried by Ronald. Who was able to do anything to hide his trail, right? He’s smart, but he probably won’t be smart enough. Eventually, the girls will discover that Cody is no longer with the living.

However, this is not about the girls. We are curious what this means for everyone on the show. Is anyone safe in Big Sky?

Big Sky killed a main character quickly and truthfully, this is rare because most of the time, if he is a regular character, he will survive for most of the series. If someone is going to die, it usually happens in a big episode like the mid-season finale or the season finale. It is very rare to kill a main character in the series on a regular basis.

Likewise, Big Sky did just that. Phillippe was one of the big draws for a lot of fans, there was a lot of hope that because we couldn’t see the body clearly, he somehow survived.



