Is American Express Entering the Cryptocurrency Sector?

The cryptocurrency industry has experienced significant developments in 2020 in terms of both corporate and individual participation. Crypto money integration announced by payment giant PayPal is one of them. Now, another giant name in the industry, American Express is giving signals to enter the crypto money industry.

American Express Company (AmEx), which reached more than $ 43 billion in revenue in 2019, invested in the FalconX crypto currency exchange. It was not disclosed how much the company’s investment arm invested in the FalconX cryptocurrency exchange. The San Francisco-based exchange, which provides corporate trading services, has previously received investments from leading companies in the industry.

American Express also joins FalconX investors

American Express joined companies such as Accel, Accomplice VC, Coinbase Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, Flybridge Capital Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Avon Ventures with this investment. FalconX announced on May 13, 2020 that it received $ 17 million in funding.

The greatest advantage offered by the corporate platform was explained as the fact that trading, loan and clearing transactions in the sector can be made from a single platform. CEO and co-founder Raghu Yarlagadda announced that they achieved a 350% revenue increase after the funding in May 2020. As of today, the stock exchange serves more than 250 corporate customers and has increased its trade volume to 3 billion dollars per month.

American Express doping on the institutional crypto currency exchange

It is seen that FalconX exchange has offices in the USA, India and Malta. According to the information provided by the Cardrates source, American Express has more than 63 million card users.

It is also known that the company serves in more than 160 regions and is one of the largest card providers. The announcement of card integration for cryptocurrencies by such a company has the potential to change many things. Another payment and card giant, Visa, recently heralded stablecoin integration and increased expectations in the market.



