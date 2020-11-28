IRS launches website to regularize CPF over the internet

The Federal Revenue has launched on its website a new section aimed at regularizing the Individual Taxpayer Register (CPF). The page gathers all the information to clarify who has doubts about the document.

Named “Meu CPF”, the section was created after the agency noticed an increase in the search for services related to the document. According to the IRS, the goal is to show the user that, most of the time, he does not need to leave the house to solve some pending issues.

To make it easier, the thematic page brings an infographic full of information, showing the most common CPF irregularities. The tool also shows the ways to regularize the situation with the tax authorities.

On the new website, you can update the CPF over the internet and issue the document online, for example. If there is a need to present an identification document, there is no need to go to a service center. Just send the data by email, attaching a selfie holding the document, which serves to prove the legitimacy.

Most common issues

According to the IRS, one of the problems with the document that most raise doubts is the suspended CPF. This occurs when the registration has incomplete or wrong information, and can be corrected in the option “Change CPF”, within the new page.

When you are faced with the occurrence of CPF pending regularization, the problem is usually caused by the failure to submit the income tax return. To find out which one is no longer sent, it is necessary to access the e-CAC Portal and send it.

Cases of canceled CPF are also among the most sought after. Such pending appears if there is duplication of the document or by court decision, more rarely, requiring scheduling the face-to-face service. Attendance to the IRS is also necessary to solve problems related to the deceased holder, presenting the documents that prove the contrary.



