Ironheart footage to debut on D23, Anthony Ramos to play Hood

The second day of D23 continues to delight Marvel fans. The Marvel Studios panel discussed “Iron Heart,” including some new footage of the TV show and information about who Anthony Ramos will play.

Ironheart was first announced back in December 2020 along with Armor Wars. Over the past two years, there has been a steady stream of information related to the series, which is one of Disney’s less mysterious projects. The series centers on Riri Williams, a recent addition to the Marvel Comics roster, a teenage genius who follows in Tony Stark’s footsteps to become a warrior in armor under the nickname Iron Heart.

According to The Wrap, the panel featured some of the first shots of the series. It includes a clip in which Riri Williams (Dominic Thorne) is rebuked by one of her professors, who tells her that she is not the only genius to ever come out of MIT. Williams objects that he wants to create something “iconic.” By the end of the shot, Williams ends up making his Ironheart armor, which is finally ready for battle.

The trailer also features Anthony Ramos. The star of “On the Heights” previously played a mysterious role, but the jury revealed that he would play none other than Parker Robbins, nicknamed “The Hood”. Initially, he seemed to be an ally of Williams, but it soon turns out that he may have more nefarious intentions and may possess some mystical knowledge, unlike Williams’ scientific knowledge. However, Ramos described Robbins as a “complicated guy” when he appeared on stage. In particular, he said: “[Parker] wants to accept other losers and show the world that you looked at us as outcasts, but we’re going to be on top. Parker… deep dive into a dark place. But inside, Parker thinks he’s doing well, and Parker loves his team and loves his people. I’m trying to dance around the plot because I can’t give you all the details! He’s a complicated guy and Parker kicked ass.”

Ironheart’s presentation was fairly straightforward; it offered tantalizing clues to the series, but little about some of the deeper aspects of the character. Given that Dominique Thorne will make her debut as Riri Williams in the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, her heroine will have enough time to please the audience when this film debuts on November 11. it’s too early to see more than a small teaser of what’s coming next. However, the details that have been revealed are more than enough to satisfy fans before the series debuts.

Ironheart will debut on Disney+ at the end of 2023.