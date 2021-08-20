Ironheart: Character To Debut on MCU in Black Panther 2

Ironheart, the Ironheart, will arrive at the MCU sooner than expected. The character was confirmed in the film Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever by the director of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. According to him, actress Dominique Thorne, who will give life to the heroine, is already on film sets recording the feature, which is scheduled to premiere on July 8, 2022.

The revelation was made by Feige during an event to mark the debut of the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In an interview with the Comicbook website, the director confirmed the presence of the character before the debut of his series, which was announced at the end last year, and which will be launched within the Disney+ streaming service.

In the comic, Ironheart is Riri Williams, a young African-American scientist who has developed a costume similar to Iron Man. After Tony Stark’s tragic death, Riri sees a chance to join the Avengers. It remains to be seen whether the original plot will be retained, and whether the mystery surrounding the return of Robert Downey Jr., both in the Iron Heart series and in other Marvel Universe films, will be solved.

