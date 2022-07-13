Ironheart Adds Solo: Star Wars’ Alden Ehrenreich to Cast

Alden Ehrenreich from Solo: Star Wars.

Marvel Studios first announced that the Iron Heart series would be part of its roster during Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020. As in the comics, the Iron Heart series will be dedicated to a brilliant inventor named Riri Williams, a young woman who creates a suit of armor that rivals Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit.

While Deadline reported that Ehrenreich has joined the cast of “Iron Heart,” it is currently unknown who the actor will play. However, the publication noted that Ehrenreich joined the show in a “key role”, although Marvel Studios reportedly declined to comment on this. Ehrenreich joins a cast that currently includes Anthony Ramos, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana and Lyric Ross. In most cases, the roles of these actors are unknown, but Ross was chosen as a character who is called Riri’s best friend. In the comics, Riri creates an artificial intelligence companion named NATALIE based on her late friend Natalie, although it remains to be seen if any version of the character will be the role Ross will play.

Ironheart will be Ehrenreich’s first collaboration with Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios, since Solo: A Star Wars Story. Ehrenreich played a young Han Solo in the Star Wars anthology film, but this film did not bring the box office expected from the franchise. The disappointing performance actually prompted Lucasfilm to rethink its approach to anthology projects and focus on Disney Plus programming instead. While some criticized Ehrenreich’s performance as the young Han Solo, others found his image excellent and did not blame him for his unsatisfactory reaction to Solo.

Regardless of how successful Solo was, Ehrenreich first attracted attention for his famous performance of Hobie Doyle in the Joel and Ethan Cohen film “Long Live Caesar!”. So, those who have seen the comedy film probably know that Ehrenreich is a talented actor who can certainly bring his skills to “Iron Heart” under the direction of Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart is currently in production.