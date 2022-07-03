Iron Man’s weakness makes him a shocking liability for the Avengers

Warning: Contains spoilers for Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1!

Marvel’s Iron Man is often his worst enemy, but Tony Stark’s latest display of weakness proves that among the Avengers’ many enemies, he is their biggest threat. Armored Avenger never stops messing with cutting-edge technology, and that hasn’t changed with the release of Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1, in which Iron Man creates armor for the entire team (and this isn’t even the first time). ). But a key aspect of this technology is being used by Tony Stark in such a way that his team immediately distrusts the billionaire playboy philanthropist genius.

In Avengers: Mech Strike, Tony Stark designed massive armor for his entire team. Captain America, Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and Black Panther got their own high-tech robots (which could reproduce or even enhance their abilities to a certain extent). The group even built a robot for Thanos when he joined the heroes in a joint effort to thwart Kang the Conqueror— and while they were ultimately successful, the reality-altering decision meant that no one outside the Mech Strike group remembered the battle.

In Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1, written by Christos Gage with illustrations by Paco Diaz, Stark again demonstrates old costumes, including new ones (namely for Wasp, who did not know about Iron Man’s plan due to not being part of the original series). When a group of villains armed with monstrous abilities (Doctor Doom, who leads the Green Goblin, Venom and Loki) attacks and crushes the Avengers, Iron Man gives the signal to retreat. The Hulk refuses to run away from the fight, but Iron Man remotely hijacks his suit — without warning and prior informing the group that the suits have such a feature.

To put it mildly, this is a shocking display of arrogance and unreliability on the part of Tony Stark. He can’t trust his teammates to obey him, and now his teammates can’t trust any of Stark’s technology and, accordingly, Stark himself. Iron Man has always wanted to control his life, perhaps ever since alcohol addiction got the better of him in the infamous “Demon in a Bottle” storyline, but now he has moved to control his teammates—even those as fickle as the Incredible Hulk.

The Hulk doesn’t seem to offer much resistance to Tony’s forced retreat, but the fact remains: Stark can remotely control the Hulk suit. It is logical to assume that in this way he can take control of any other created suit. Since this supposedly means everyone has to follow Tony’s plan, the Avengers can’t work as a team—they have to work as an extension of Iron Man’s own huge ego.