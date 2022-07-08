Iron Man’s own “Hulk” armor can take all his other suits at the same time

After Iron Man’s armor was used in a battle with an out-of-control hero, Tony Stark upgraded his Endo-Sym armor, turning it into a massive version of his previously worn suits. In Marvel Comics’ Superior Iron-Man #9, Pepper Potts sends her creations to Stark to stop him as he becomes increasingly corrupted by evil. However, Iron Man’s old armor cannot match the strength of his mighty Hulk-like armor, as he quickly destroys them.

After a magic spell corrupted Tony Stark’s mind, the hero began to slip into meanness, as he lost the trust of Pepper Potts after trying to infect the masses with the Extremis virus. To stop Iron Man and his new Endo-Sym armor, Potts loaded a copy of Stark’s mind into an empty suit as the new version of the hero waged a battle against his real self. However, after seeing his old suits attacking him, Iron Man reinforced his fluid ensemble. He became bigger, Clumsy, turning his armor into a massive, almost unstoppable piece of technology.

In “Superior Iron Man #9” by Tom Taylor, Yildrej Chinar, Guru-eFX, and Clayton Coles of VC from Marvel Comics, Tony Stark becomes a complete Hulk, turning his Endo-Sym armor into a massive suit killing machine. While his old armor fights to defeat him, Iron Man hits them, telling them that since he created the “worst” suits, he can also destroy them. However, while the suits do their best to defeat Stark, no matter how much firepower they throw in his direction, Iron Man’s upgraded Endo-Sim armor and its powers prove too much for them.

Tony Stark stops fighting only after he learns about artificial intelligence. A version of himself built a costume for Pepper Potts. Enraged, he crushes his opponent before Potts uses the power of his armor to wipe the liquid suit off Tony’s body. Although Stark eventually regained control of his Endo-Sim armor, it took all of his old suits and Pepper Potts to defeat him for the first time. However, the Hulking Armor was one of Iron Man’s strongest suits to date, as compared to him, his old ones looked very weak.

In this case, the more the better, since Stark used his transformed Endo-Sim armor to fight with his old suits and destroy them. The massive armor showed what his symbiotic technology was capable of, as its enormous shape and power eventually eclipsed his old suits, quickly destroying them when they collectively tried to stop him. Ultimately, Iron Man’s clumsy armor at that time proved to be stronger than all his previous suits, which made it one of the most dangerous, but impressive creations.