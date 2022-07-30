Iron Man’s Infinity Gauntlet Moment Proves Tony Stark Is A Big Hypocrite

While Iron Man using the Infinity Gauntlet is a cult moment in the MCU, in the comics it just proves how much of a hypocrite Tony Stark really is. When the Avengers prevent the villain Hood from collecting all the Infinity Stones, Iron Man briefly holds infinite power in his hand. His statements at that moment, compared to his future actions, show that Tony is Marvel’s biggest hypocrite.

The Avengers first got acquainted with the Infinity Stones during the cult saga “Infinity Gauntlet”, when they found themselves in the epicenter of a war for absolute power over the universe involving Thanos and Adam Warlock. Some time after these cosmic events, the Illuminati, a secret clique of the most influential superhumans on Earth, decided to collect the stones to protect them from the villains. However, the villain Hood accidentally found out about their existence and invested all his resources in finding all the Infinity Stones. This forced the Illuminati to reveal their secret and warn the Avengers to try to stop Hood.

As a member of the Avengers and the Illuminati, Iron Man was right in the middle of this battle for the future of existence in Avengers #12 by Brian Michael Bendis and John Romita Jr. At the climax of the battle, Tony gets all the stones and collects the Infinity Gauntlet. When asked by the defeated Hood what he will do now, Iron Man gives a full speech. He says he could get rid of everything he doesn’t like, including war, drugs and his past mistakes, but then he would stop the development of humanity, depriving him of free will and the ability to learn. It all sounds really wise and clever, however, when years later the Iron Man is filled with Cosmic Power, becoming an omnipotent Iron God, he does exactly the opposite. He forcibly turns Manhattan residents into Stark-level geniuses, imposing his vision of a “better world” on others without their consent.

In fact, it’s amazing that the assembled Avengers believed Tony’s speech about the Infinity Gauntlet. Over the years, Iron Man has proven time and time again that he has a very flexible set of morals. He believes that the end justifies the means, and his morality and ethics are easily adapted to what he considers the highest good of humanity and his own vision of progress. This attitude has often led Iron Man into conflicts with his fellow superhumans, especially with Captain America, who has a strict moral code and adheres to it regardless of circumstances. Tony’s experience with Cosmic Power simply proved that he cannot be trusted with absolute power, as he lacks the indestructible and incorruptible spirit necessary for such responsibility.

The moment of Iron Man’s Infinity Gauntlet in the MCU will always be remembered as a symbol of dedication and sacrifice for the common good. Instead, in the comics, he just showed how well Tony is able to lie to his friends, as evidenced by the fact that shortly after his speech, Iron Man pretended to destroy the Glove, but in fact gave the stones to the Illuminati. Tony Stark’s Infinity Gauntlet speech could have been his most heroic moment, instead it just showed how much of a hypocrite Iron Man really is.