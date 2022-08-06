Iron Man Proves that He is Stronger than the original Captain Marvel

Warning: Contains spoilers for Iron Man #22!

Marvel’s Iron Man is officially stronger than Captain Marvel, the publisher confirms in Iron Man #22. The Armored Avenger is known for his many powerful armors and not necessarily his fighting skills; without a suit, he is easy to defeat. But in his final fight, Iron Man proves resilient as he survives a deadly weapon that easily killed the mighty original Captain Marvel.

Iron Man is no stranger to near-death experiences. His first appearance in Tales of Suspense #39 almost ended in disaster when deadly shrapnel nearly pierced his heart, killing him. Fortunately, he was able to survive thanks to Ho Insen and his surgical skills. Iron Man eventually refined his simple gray suit to create the more familiar red and gold armor known to fans today. But the power of his armor is not the only means that saves him from certain death.

In Iron Man #22, written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Angel Unzueta, Iron Man is attacked by Titanium Man; the latter is on the payroll of Source, a large arms trading company. The Titan Man, though defeated, has one last trick up his sleeve, and sprays a lethal dose of Compound 13 on Tony while his War Machine friend can only watch helplessly. “Compound 13 is the deadliest nerve gas ever studied,” War Machine recounts as Iron Man falls to his knees. “Compound 13 killed Captain Marvel. A man who could fly independently in space at a speed exceeding the speed of light.”

Compound 13 did kill Captain Marvel—the original male version, not Carol Danvers—in a memorable story stretching back years. Captain Marvel encountered the gas in Captain Marvel #34, and although Compound 13 didn’t kill him immediately, his entire body struggled with the gas for years. Unfortunately, the gas caused a carcinogenic growth in his body that could not be cured, and Mar-Vell eventually died in The Death of Captain Marvel #1. Although Iron Man has a filtration system in his armor, it should be stronger than Mar-Vell’s own body, as he could easily withstand most weapons and the effects of the vacuum of space.

This feat essentially makes Iron Man (and his armor) stronger than Captain Marvel, a creature that has fought many invaders from outer space and even magical villains. The fact that his artificial filtration system is stronger than Mar-Vell’s entire body also indicates that the potential confrontation between Tony Stark and the current Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, represents something more than a one-sided fight. Unfortunately, it took years for Compound 13 to kill Captain Marvel, and so Iron Man may not be completely out of danger yet.; Knowing the luck and track record of the Armored Avenger, he could well be sick without even knowing it.