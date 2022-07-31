Iron Man is Kang’s best weapon (even after his death)

The time-traveling warlord Kang the Conqueror knows how dangerous Iron Man is, so much so that he uses him as his ultimate weapon even long after Tony Stark is actually dead. Iron Man’s obsession with creating powerful destruction devices is a weakness that someone like Kang can easily exploit, even if Tony is unaware of it.

Before becoming Iron Man, Tony Stark was an arms dealer who inherited the business from his father Howard. After being kidnapped and almost killed by terrorists, Tony invented the armor and the identity of Iron Man and left the gun business. However, he could not escape his obsessions and began to create more and more advanced Iron Man armor and high-tech weapons. Theoretically, he does this as a security measure against possible threats to the world, but in fact he is a deeply troubled person with self-confidence problems and an inferiority complex. As a true futurist, Iron Man cannot fail to present the next advanced form of technology, however, most often it is a weapon.

In The Avengers vol. 4#1 by Brian Michael Bendis, John Romita Jr., Klaus Janson and Dean White, Kang the Conqueror uses Iron Man’s obsession in the worst possible way. Traveling back in time to warn the Avengers of a future crisis involving their children and Ultron, Kang knows that Earth’s Greatest Heroes will attack him as soon as they see him, given their past encounters. To stop them, he threatens them with a device that Iron Man immediately recognizes: a dark matter accelerator that can instantly destroy New York and the Avengers. However, Tony is shocked because he never created this weapon, he only thought about it and wrote it down, but promised himself that he would never actually create it.

Kang’s mastery of time travel allowed him to get a weapon in the future, but that could only happen because Tony couldn’t resist the impulse to build one. Even if he hadn’t, Kang or someone else could have just stolen his blueprints and built them themselves. This situation perfectly demonstrates that Tony Stark’s mind is one of the most dangerous weapons in the Marvel universe. His combination of creative genius and obsession with guns (fueled by his own insecurities) means that as long as he is alive, Iron Man will never be able to escape this impulse. No matter how many promises Tony makes to himself, he’s just the way he is.

Iron Man’s unbridled imagination and obsession can be used by villains to get their hands on the most dangerous weapons. Tony is already paranoid that his technology will be stolen and fall into the wrong hands, but he never thought that he should be afraid not only of what he builds, but also of what he imagines and leaves behind.

Kang the Conqueror proved that Iron Man can be the ultimate weapon of the villain even after the death of Tony Stark.