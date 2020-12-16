Irma Vep: Alicia Vikander will star in new HBO miniseries

Irma Vep, miniseries by filmmaker Olivier Assayas for HBO, won a protagonist. This is actress Alicia Vikander, winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film The Danish Girl in 2016, and also the character Lara Croft in the latest adaptation of the game Tomb Raider, released in 2018.

The miniseries is being produced by A24, famous for films such as Hereditary, The Witch, Midsommar and The Lighthouse, as well as series like Euphoria, also shown on HBO.

The plot is based directly on the eponymous film by Assayas, originally released in 1996, and tells the story of a movie star who is disillusioned with her current career, looking for new airs and also trying to escape patterns, stereotypes and fetishizations.

At the time, the protagonist of the story was lived by Maggie Cheung, who brought to light several criticisms of the way that Western cinema portrays Asian actresses.

This time, the production will try to continue with the same dramatic intensity, but with other discussions and criticisms. “The comedy will be less satirical and more direct,” said Olivier Assayas, in an official press release.

According to the filmmaker, the scripts are being developed since May this year. The production team will also feature Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria.

“When the opportunity arose to have Alicia and Olivier together, we took the chance,” commented Francesca Orsi, vice president of programming at HBO, in the same statement.

“Olivier is a master at composing unique narratives filled with dramatic conflicts and Alicia is one of the most versatile and celebrated actresses of the last few years. They have an interesting and different vision for this reinterpretation of the film and we can’t wait to share everything with the audience” , she added.



