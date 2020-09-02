Iris Mittenaere: with her boyfriend Diego

For several months now, Iris Mittenaere has been living a very beautiful love story with Diego El Glaoui. The two lovebirds seem to be really mad in love with each other. On social networks, they often melt the web.

On social networks, Iris Mittenaere was very discreet about her love life. Indeed, she never displayed her connections. But that was before she met Diego El Glaoui.

Indeed, Iris Mittenaere very often reveals videos or photos in which she appears alongside her darling. For the very first photo, she presented Diego El Glaoui in Halloween mode.

And the least that can be said is that his fans seemed genuinely under the spell of the couple. Several seemed happy that the young woman had introduced her darling on the social network.

IRIS MITTENAERE MELTS THE CANVAS WITH HIS CLICHÉ OF DIEGO EL GLAOUI

From this moment, the beautiful Iris Mittenaere reveals her daily life with her darling. On the other hand, she still shows a little discretion about her relationship. She doesn’t flaunt all her little moments with Diego El Glaoui.

On the other hand, this Saturday, August 29, the former Miss France posted a new photo in Story of her Instagram account which did not fail to raise the temperature. Indeed, she unveiled a really very tender moment.

Diego El Glaoui showed up in the middle of a nap. And to sleep, he posed on the ex Miss Universe. The latter seems to be totally touched by her darling. For her part, she displayed in pajamas.

It seems that the two lovebirds took advantage of this Saturday to take a little break. They rest in love but still continue to give news to their fans.



