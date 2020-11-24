Iris Mittenaere: this everyday habit that she gave up!

Iris Mittenaere has abandoned one of her old everyday gestures. But what can it be? We tell you more! Iris Mittenaere has changed one of her old daily habits. Yes, the ex-Miss France has stopped using chemical debris!

Being a former Miss is not easy. Even less when we were Miss Universe!

Yep, Iris Mittenaere has a busy life. Indeed, the pretty brunette goes on photo shoots, professional events, and partnerships with different brands.

But that’s not all ! Indeed, the latest news, the pretty Miss will also be president of the Miss France 2021 Jury. Impressive, isn’t it?

But despite her life on the run, Iris Mittenaere does not forget to take care of herself. Yes, the ex-Miss Universe plays sports, and takes care of her skin and her body.

In fact, Iris Mittenaere said that she changed one of her old everyday gestures to be more respectful of her skin.

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

IRIS MITTENAERE HAS ABANDONED AN OLD HABIT!

For Iris Mittenaere, taking care of your body is very important. Yes, it’s not for nothing that the former Miss France is a great sportswoman.

But taking care of your body also involves the products used on a daily basis! And that, Iris Mittenaere understood it well.

In fact, in her Story Insta, the former Miss revealed that she has completely abandoned chemical debris, which are dangerous for the body.

Yes, if Iris Mittenaere used this kind of deodorant before, today the pretty brunette uses clean-composted deodorants.

In fact, his favorite deodorant is from the brand nuud, which is 100% natural, 100% recyclable, effective, and therefore has a very good composition. Too cool, right?

In fact, the ex-Miss Universe has a great promo code that offers 20% off nuud brand products.

So, go immediately to see his Story to nab him!



