Iris Mittenaere tells her best Christmas!

In Story of her Instagram account, the beautiful Iris Mittenaere shared a photo where she confided about her most beautiful Christmas!

This Thursday, December 24, Iris Mittenaere decided to do a survey on social networks. Indeed, curious, the pretty blonde asked her fans to tell them about their best Christmas. She also confided in his.

In Story on her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere shared a photo where she was displayed in the sun. With her best smile, she told her little anecdote. And the least we can say is that she has been dreaming of more than one.

In the caption of her Instagram photo, Iris Mittenaere also confided: “Mine was in Carlencas, in the south with my paternal grandparents. My father had created a crazy staging “.

The young woman also wrote: “There was snow fault all over the windows. Fake footprints from the fireplace to the tree. He had bit into the biscuit and drank the milk ”.

IRIS MITTENAERE MAKES ITS FANS DREAM WITH ITS BEST CHRISTMAS MEMORY

Iris Mittenaere concluded: “He had scattered flour all over the place. Even on gifts for a snow effect. It was sublime! “. One thing is certain, we would have dreamed of being in his place.

In fact, this is the second time that the former Miss France has celebrated Christmas away from her family. She explained, “For me too it’s a bit special Christmas. Diego has always celebrated Christmas in Morocco. He is Franco-Moroccan ”.

The young woman also added: “So we had planned Christmas for 1 year here, with her family. It’s the first time I’ve had Christmas without a tree and with sunshine. I’m not complaining “.

The former Miss Universe also said, “Last year I was on the stage at the Paradis Latin for Christmas. Professional obligation requires. And this year, they couldn’t make it. But it’s also the second time I’ve had Christmas without my family ”.



