Iris Mittenaere shows off her “baby”

Iris Mittenaere has just posted a new photo on her Instagram account. The young woman reveals a tender moment with her darling Diego El Glaoui. She calls him her “baby”.

Iris Mittenaere has therefore continued to string together projects for a few years now. Indeed, the young woman was elected Miss France several years ago now.

And she hit hard a few months later when she became Miss Universe. A title a Miss France hasn’t won in years now.

But Iris Mittenaere isn’t going to stop there. The young woman has been a host on TF1 for the Loto for a few years now. But that is not enough for him.

Indeed, she considers herself under-exploited for a few days now. “Fortunately, I have other activities besides TF1. Otherwise, I would only have one week of work a year! ”

” It’s frustrating ! I am loyal to TF1, but I feel a little under-exploited. Especially since I recently had offers from other channels. I would like to try other things “.

IRIS MITTENAERE MAD AMOUREUSE

Iris Mittenaere will therefore have to wait a bit before being an outstanding host on TF1. Indeed, Rémi Fausse, head of entertainment answered him.

“It all takes time. Hosting entertainment takes a lot of work and it takes experience. ”

Until she can find her way back to the TV sets and experience herself, Iris Mittenaere faces confinement.

The young woman therefore left to isolate herself in the family home of her darling Diego El Glaoui. And it seems that the latter brings them together a lot.

Iris Mittenaere therefore proves once again that she is madly in love with her darling.



