Iris Mittenaere: shirtless on the beach in Martin, Diego

On Instagram, Diego El Glaoui shared photos. The sweetheart of Iris Mittenaere showed off his muscles at the beach. He caused a sensation!

For several days now, Iris Mittenaere has been enjoying a dream vacation with her darling Diego El Glaoui. The two lovebirds enjoy the beauty of Saint Martin. If they are amazed, they work too.

Indeed, Iris Mittenaere had confided to her fans: “So grateful to be able to travel to work”. Her darling, Diego El Glaoui, also took the opportunity to work on the dream island.

This Sunday, December 13, sweetheart Iris Mittenaere shared a new photo on his Instagram account. Diego El Glaoui posed on the beach in Saint Martin. He displayed himself in front of turquoise water, among the rocks.

On his shot, the young man highlighted his ultra muscular body. He showed off a black swimsuit as well as a watch and necklace to complete his look. The ex-Miss France darling also posed with a perfume in his hands.

IRIS MITTENAERE FOND UNDER THE CHARM OF DIEGO EL GLAOUI

In the caption of his Instagram photo, the one who shares his life with Iris Mittenaere also wrote: “Lively, elegant, with a slight oriental accent. What were you thinking I was referring to Gisada’s Ambassador fragrance ”.

Diego El Glaoui also added: “Which I recommend to all those who recognize themselves in these terms. Available for men, as well as for women “. With his shot, he collected over 4,600 “likes” in just a few hours from his fans.

In the comments, they did not hesitate to compliment him. It must be said that he really made a splash with his very pretty picture. The former Miss Universe also fell under her spell. She seemed over the moon since her shot.

The pretty blonde said: “Mamama, this guy is beautiful! “. All accompanied by several emoji with heart-shaped eyes. The young man then replied, “Leave your mother out of it all. Thank you my heart “.



